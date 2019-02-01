Why You Should Like Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited’s (HKG:1738) ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we are going to look at Feishang Anthracite Resources Limited (HKG:1738) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Feishang Anthracite Resources:

0.20 = CN¥398m ÷ (CN¥3.4b – CN¥1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Feishang Anthracite Resources has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Feishang Anthracite Resources Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Feishang Anthracite Resources’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.9% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Feishang Anthracite Resources compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Feishang Anthracite Resources reported an ROCE of 20% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That implies the business has been improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note Feishang Anthracite Resources could be considered a cyclical business. How cyclical is Feishang Anthracite Resources? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Feishang Anthracite Resources’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Feishang Anthracite Resources has total liabilities of CN¥1.3b and total assets of CN¥3.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Feishang Anthracite Resources’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.