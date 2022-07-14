Photos provided to The Palm Beach Post show the demolition of a garage room where Timothy and Tracy Ferriter are accused of locking their 14-year-old adopted child for up to 18 hours at a time.

Why 'the Ferriter residence looked completely different' when Jupiter police arrested them

Two months ago, I requested all the discovery documents in the child abuse and false imprisonment case against Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who were arrested Feb. 8 after police found evidence they locked their 14-year-old adopted child in a room in the garage for up to 18 hours each day.

When I got 100+ pages back in my request, I started to sift through them and look for new information.

I found a supplemental report that detailed the changes to the Ferriters' house that investigators observed when they arrested the pair. Police had entered the home a week earlier to look for clues when Tracy reported the teen missing.

The differences inside the house and the new information released by Timothy's attorney on the teen — who is now in foster care — are detailed in the story below.

Just a heads up: The Palm Beach Post doesn't identify victims of alleged child abuse. You won't find the teen's name or gender in our reporting.

Also of note in this week's newsletter is news that the Loggerhead Marine Life Center has hired a new chief veterinarian. Read below to find out how that will impact the center's ability to get clearance from the state to take care of turtle patients.

Finally, some traffic news: Lane closures will slow down the area around the U.S. 1 bridge between now and early August. If you're going to or coming from Tequesta, you'll want to read the story below.

That's the news for this week. Have a great weekend, Jupiter!

