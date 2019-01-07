Why Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT) Could Be Worth Watching

Fincantieri S.p.A. (BIT:FCT), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €1.43 and falling to the lows of €0.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fincantieri’s current trading price of €0.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fincantieri’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fincantieri still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 30.92%, trading at €0.98 compared to my intrinsic value of €0.75. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Fincantieri’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fincantieri look like?

BIT:FCT Future Profit January 7th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fincantieri. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FCT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FCT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FCT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FCT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Fincantieri.

