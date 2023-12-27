Why the First Americans Museum quietly returned a $2 million donation

A multi-million partnership between the First Americans Museum and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced with great fanfare in 2021, but it was dissolved just a few weeks later outside the limelight.

The Salt Lake City-based faith group had donated $2 million to fund a Native American genealogy center at the Oklahoma City museum, which showcases the history of the 39 Native American tribes based in the state.

The celebration of the collaboration was held in October 2021, attracting civic, state and tribal leaders and Latter-day Saints leaders from Oklahoma and other parts of the country.

By that November, the genealogy center had been called off. The museum had quietly announced plans to return the money to the Latter-day Saints. The breakup escaped widespread attention for two years, until questions about what happened recently surfaced on social media.

Museum and church officials have since offered few new details about what led to the unwinding of the deal, but a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma City Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acknowledged the museum was facing questions about partnering with a faith-based group.

“We could have done better at connecting with the people of those (tribal) nations and answering questions that they had,” said Sarah Bushman, the spokesperson. “I understand where they're coming from, and the hesitation they may have in bringing an outside organization into their museum and their history and culture.”

Why is this coming up again two years later? A podcast

The dissolution attracted little notice until “Mormonish Podcast,” a YouTube show, devoted its Oct. 26 episode to trying to figure out what happened. The Salt Lake Tribune later reported on the faltered deal, as well.

Kennedy Sepulvado, a spokesperson for the First Americans Museum, declined The Oklahoman’s request to interview museum officials about the scuttled plans. The museum’s chief executive, James Pepper Henry, issued a statement describing what happened as "no longer relevant."

"In 2021, FAM considered developing a genealogy center on its campus,” he said in the statement. “After careful deliberation, it was decided that was beyond the scope of the museum’s mission. This decision was respected by all parties concerned and is no longer relevant."

Gregg Wadley, who chaired the nonprofit that oversees the First Americans Museum, said he did not recall the totality of the decision to return the donation.

Bushman said the idea for a museum genealogy center came about in 2019 after Pepper Henry and others took special guest tours of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Oklahoma City temple during an open house held after the building and grounds had undergone an extensive renovation.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' operates the nonprofit FamilySearch, which has what is considered the world's largest genealogy database. People can use its free online site to search historical records, create a personal family tree and store photographs, videos and other information.

Farina King, who teaches Native American culture and ecology at the University of Oklahoma, told the Salt Lake Tribune that some people questioned whether Latter-day Saints would attempt to proselytize to museum patrons or use their family’s information in ways they hadn’t approved. She declined a further interview with The Oklahoman.

A federal report published last year also found churches played a large role in the U.S. government’s campaign to assimilate Native American children and eradicate tribal cultures, leading to renewed calls for investigations into the historical harms done by religious institutions to Native Americans.

The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society wait for a procession to begin under a "Touch to Above," by Cherokee artists Demos Glass and Bill Glass Jr., on Sept. 18, 2021, opening day of the First Americans Museum (FAM).

Relationship between First Americans Museum and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints remains cordial

Bushman said she was told that although museum leaders liked the idea of the genealogy center, some tribal citizens told them they had concerns about the partnership with the Latter-day Saints. Bushman said the Latter-Day Saints understood what led to eventual dissolution of the agreement.

“We understand the position they were in, and there is no ill will,” she said.

Pepper Henry initially addressed the issue in a short statement posted on the museum's website dated Nov. 4, 2021.

"The agreement between the First Americans Museum and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints related to a grant in the amount of $2 million for the creation of a Family History Resource Center will be discontinued," Henry said in the statement. "FAM will return the grant funds and will suspend plans to develop the center until further notice. We thank the Church for their understanding and generosity."

Bushman said with the current climate "everyone faces some kind of pushback and we are not immune from that."

"Generally speaking, while working to build relationships within our communities, sometimes our motives are questioned or are beliefs misrepresented," she said. "However, in regards to partnering with the museum, we understand why the announcement was met with some hesitation or concerns."

Bushman said the relationship between the museum and the faith group remains cordial, as evidenced by a tour of the museum that she helped organize for Latter-day Saints from other parts of the country.

The First Americans Museum is pictured Nov. 1 in Oklahoma City.

She said Pepper Henry took some time before the tour to share with Latter-day Saints how the museum came to be and explain the architectural symbolism found throughout the building.

"Conversations that started in 2019 maybe hit a bump in the road in 2021, but we wanted conversations to continue about what can we learn from their community and how our community can support their work," Bushman said.

