Why First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Could Be Worth Watching

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine First Bank’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Good news, investors! First Bank is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $10.14, but it is currently trading at US$6.73 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. First Bank’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. First Bank’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since FRBA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRBA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FRBA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

