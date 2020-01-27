Why First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Today we'll take a closer look at First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

In this case, First Choice Bancorp likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 3.9% dividend yield and five-year payment history. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . During the year, the company also conducted a buyback equivalent to around 2.3% of its market capitalisation. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

NasdaqCM:FCBP Historical Dividend Yield, January 27th 2020

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 33% of First Choice Bancorp's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. First Choice Bancorp has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.18 in 2015, compared to US$1.00 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 40% a year over that time. First Choice Bancorp's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 40% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

First Choice Bancorp has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, but it might be worth considering if the business has turned a corner.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see First Choice Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at 25% per annum over the past five years. Earnings per share have rocketed in recent times, and we like that the company is retaining more than half of its earnings to reinvest. However, always remember that very few companies can grow at double digit rates forever.