Why First National Bank customers in Davidsville are losing their local bank

DAVIDSVILLE ― A bank has operated under various names at 110 S. Main Street in this Somerset County community for nearly 70 years.

That will change in three months, as customers of the local First National Bank (FNB) branch office were notified by mail this week that the bank intends to permanently close that branch office on April 19.

Helping others: Why a Somerset church is asking for prayers, encouragement and donations for a Jennerstown family

"We consistently evaluate our branch network to ensure that we are effectively serving our customers and communities, including analyzing how customers use each of our branches," the letter stated as the reason for the decision to close the office.

Customers of the Davidsville branch office of First National Bank have been notified that the local office will permanently close on April 19. A bank has operated, under various names, along Main Street since 1956.

What customers need to know

After 4 p.m. April 19, customers with accounts at the Davidsville FNB branch will be served by the East Hills branch, located about seven miles away at 1458 Scalp Ave. in Richland Township, according to the letter.

Customers who currently rent a safe deposit box at the Davidsville office will need to make arrangements with the bank to relocate their box and its contents by April 5. For those customers, the bank is offering a free safe deposit box rental of equal size for one year at another FNB branch that offers this service, the letter said.

The Daily American contacted FNB's corporate office for more details about the closure, and received the following email response from Jennifer M. Reel, chief communications officer:

"We continually evaluate our branch network to ensure it is optimized and operating efficiently. Based on our established evaluation process, which examines factors including convenience, consumer banking preferences, operating costs, proximity to other locations, how customers are using our branches and more, we have decided to consolidate our Davidsville Office at 110 South Main St., with our East Hills Office, located at 1458 Scalp Ave. in Johnstown, PA, on April 19, 2024. The ATM at the Davidsville office will remain in place for a period of time."

Helping foster families: Keystone Family Alliance receives grant to support work

Davidsville customers can also access their accounts at the FNB branch locations on Minno Drive in Westmont or Main Street in downtown Johnstown, bank online at fnb-online.com or use the FNB Direct mobile banking app, the letter said.

"Throughout the transition, we are committed to ensuring that our Davidsville customers’ banking needs continue to be met without disruption," Reel said in the email. "As always, customers can continue to bank anywhere, anytime through the channels that they prefer, whether it is through any branch of their choice in our network including the East Hills Office, our FNB Direct Mobile Banking app and Online Banking at fnb-online.com, ATMs and ITMs, and telephone banking. Customers can use our ATM & Branch Locator at fnb-online.com/locator or the FNB Direct Mobile Banking app to find all our locations, including the ones nearest them."

Somerset County beverage makers: What is the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 4.0? How do you join? Here's what you need to know.

FNB currently has 187 locations in Pennsylvania, including Confluence, Davidsville, Meyersdale and Somerset in Somerset County and Indian Head in Fayette County. Reel said the branch locations in Confluence, Meyersdale, Somerset and Indian Head will remain open.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: First National Bank notifies customers Davidsville branch office will close April 19