Why first-time business owners shouldn’t do their own taxes

1
Rebecca Chen
·Reporter
·2 min read

Americans who became self-employed or started a business in 2022 should hire an accountant to do their tax returns to maximize allowable deductions available, according to one expert.

“[If] you own your own business, if you have your own corporation, if you have rental property, I would definitely seek out a professional because there's so many deductions that you can take that most people are not aware of,” Louis Barajas, an enrolled agent and Opportunity Coach on PBS’ Opportunity Knock$, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Many new business owners could be unaware of deductions for business expenses that are available to them, such as costs that are considered ordinary and necessary for the business.

“What people don't know is that they can take any expenses that they use for that business that was ordinary and necessary,” Barajas added.

Since what’s ordinary and necessary in one industry may be extraordinary and unnecessary in another, it’s important to consider what expenses your business actually needs before trying to write them off.

“So that's going to be the first thing that every business owner should ask themselves,” Grant Dougherty, enrolled agent and founder of Dougherty Tax Solutions, told Yahoo Finance in a separate interview. “Is it ordinary? Is it necessary? Is it reasonable?”

For instance, business owners can deduct supplies for administrative work, utilities for the office, or employee uniforms if they are needed in the regular course of business.

Barajas shared two other deductions that business owners may overlook on their own: the home office deduction and Section 179 depreciation.

The home office deduction is allowed for any business owners who have spaces in their home that are used regularly and exclusively for running the business. This area should also be the principal place of the business, according to the IRS website. The deduction is not available to W-2 employees.

US Individual income tax return. Accountant working with US tax form
US Individual income tax return. Accountant working with US tax form

“I'm able to take a portion of where I work in my area compared to the entire house, and I can depreciate that,” Barajas said. “I can take utility expenses. If I'm paying a mortgage, I can take expenses based on that percentage off of my self-employed income tax. I can take the property taxes that percentage.”

Barajas also shared the rule for writing off business expenses under Section 179,

“Section179 deductions that most people don't even know about means that, instead of when you buy a computer, instead of depreciating it or you buy a printer, you can write it off,” he said.

The IRS has previously issued guidance for section 179 deduction.

“I can't tell you how many times I've had to go back and amend tax returns for people who have done their own returns who had their own businesses or their own rental properties,” Barajas said. “That's when you seek a professional.”

Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Are Surging Again. Why This Rally Could Last Into Spring.

    Stifel strategists see the S&P 500 reaching 4300 by April. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on corporate earnings, small-caps’ advantage, and “voluntary” defaults in commercial real estate.

  • Numbers dive: Warren Buffett's performance is even more amazing than you think

    Contributing columnist Allan Sloan, diving into Warren Buffett's annual letter, shows how amazing Berkshire’s performance has been in the almost six decades that Buffett has run the show.

  • Bad smells may be leading to some of the reported symptoms in East Palestine: Experts

    Psychosomatic effects may be contributing to the symptoms of headaches, fatigue, or respiratory issues being reported by some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, following a hazardous chemical spill last month, experts say. There is a body of evidence that suggests that smelling chemicals believed to be dangerous can induce feelings of stress and fear, which may lead to physical symptoms. "If you're in the presence of something where there's a strong odor in the air, and you're concerned about the impact of it because you don't really understand the chemical that produce the odor, you probably start even breathing a little bit differently that can change your heart rate that can change all manner of physiological responses," Pamela Dalton, Ph.D., a researcher at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, told ABC News.

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.

  • 12 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 high-growth forever dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy. Dividend growers are companies that consistently increase the dividends they pay to their shareholders over time. These […]

  • The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Gabi Worries She Might Be Too Much For Zach

    In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of The Bachelor's March 6 episode, Gabi Elnicki worries her overthinking might be too much for Zach Shallcross to endure.

  • Kerry Washington Explains Why Her 10th Wedding Anniversary Plans Will Be A 'Secret'

    The “Little Fires Everywhere” actor married actor and producer Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013.

  • Biden and Scholz: US, Germany in 'lockstep' on Ukraine war

    U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met privately in the Oval Office for more than an hour Friday after declaring themselves in “lockstep” on maintaining pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. When the meeting ended, Biden and Scholz walked across the hall to the Roosevelt Room, where the American and German officials had been mingling. Biden joked that the two leaders had solved all the world's problems by themselves, according to a senior administration official, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door discussions.

  • America Can't Catch a Break, Truck Crash Scrambles Eggs Across Washington Highway

    It’s not eggs-actly our place to write about the price of eggs, which has been ridiculously high (like every other commodity) so far in 2023. But we’re poaching the topic as Washington State Police report a semi-truck crash outside of George, a small town in central Washington, dumping dozens of dozens of eggs onto the road. A tragedy for wallets, and breakfasts, across the country.

  • Neal Stephenson Says AI-Generated ChatGPT Is ‘Simply Not Interesting’

    Author of science-fiction novel “Snow Crash” says the algorithm-based tool falls short of connecting with artists.

  • Ukrainian army destroys occupiers' equipment on Kinburn Split

    Ukrainian defenders continue to threaten enemy positions on the Kinburn Split, destroying three pieces of Russian equipment in the past day, the press secretary for Ukraine’s southern forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said on national television on March 3.

  • Subway’s Potential $10 Billion Sale Draws Goldman, Bain: Sky

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm and Bain Capital are among parties interested in acquiring the sandwich chain Subway, Sky News said.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Sec

  • 3 Stocks Yielding Over 5% With Monthly Dividend Payouts

    Investors can streamline their passive income cash flow to match their monthly expenses by purchasing dividend stocks that pay distributions to shareholders every month.

  • Oil Investors Get $128 Billion Handout as Doubts Grow About Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Worldwide oil demand is racing toward an all-time high and some of the smartest minds in the industry are forecasting $100-a-barrel crude in a matter of months, but US producers are playing the short game and looking to turn over as much cash as possible to investors.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and Seatt

  • Kevin Bacon recalls how a hotel valet once saved his newborn son locked in a car

    Kevin Bacon told Jimmy Kimmel about the hotel valet who saved his son, Travis, after locking him in a car.

  • Fed’s Daly Says More Rate Hikes Likely Needed to Cool Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said policymakers will likely need to raise interest rates higher and maintain them at elevated levels for a longer period of time.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts Jobs

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

  • New ‘Alien’ Movie Starts Filming in March, Reveals Cryptic Synopsis and Full Cast

    20th Century Studios has announced new plot details, cast additions and production status for the latest “Alien” film. While the premise for the yet-to-be-titled movie has been kept under wraps, the studio did reveal that the film will follow “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with […]

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.