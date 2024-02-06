Why we have fish fries during Lent

TechCrunch

In just the U.S. alone, poor sleeping habits not only impact the economy to hundreds of billions of dollars, but can also lead to health problems like heart disease and depression. There are plenty of apps and devices out there helping people track and monitor their sleep. Stellar Sleep co-founders George Wang and Edrei Chua say much of that is geared toward people with occasional sleep problems, not chronic insomnia, which is defined as having sleep problems three or more nights a week for over three months.