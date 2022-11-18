This Is Why Fiske plc's (LON:FKE) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Under the guidance of CEO James Philip Harrison, Fiske plc (LON:FKE) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 24 November 2022. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For James Philip Harrison Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Fiske plc has a market capitalization of UK£8.0m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£222k over the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 16% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£213.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£170m, the reported median total CEO compensation was UK£208k. This suggests that Fiske remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, James Philip Harrison holds UK£120k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary UK£213k UK£180k 96% Other UK£8.6k UK£11k 4% Total Compensation UK£222k UK£191k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 47% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 53% is other remuneration. Investors will find it interesting that Fiske pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Fiske plc's Growth

Fiske plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 89% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 13%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fiske plc Been A Good Investment?

Fiske plc has generated a total shareholder return of 9.8% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

James Philip receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Fiske that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Fiske is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

