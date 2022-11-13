Why Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Could Be Worth Watching

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Five Below’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Five Below Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.03% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Five Below today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $141.89, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Five Below’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Five Below generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Five Below's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FIVE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FIVE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Five Below you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Five Below, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

