Why are these five restaurants closed at the new KCI terminal? Here’s the explanation

Kansas City International Airport’s new $1.5 billion terminal opened almost a year ago to much fanfare over its 50 restaurants and shops.

But in recent weeks, a cluster of those restaurants remained dark. That led a reader of The Star to ask: “Why is the Made in KC Food Hall at KCI closed?”

The hall, near Gate 10 on Concourse A, includes five local restaurants: Pigwich, Bo Lings, Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, Bloom Baking Co. and The Hungry Hatch Bowls & Wraps, according to Kate Donegani, director of communications for Vantage Airport Group, which operates KCI concessions.

All five restaurants have been closed in recent weeks, but they are set to reopen.

”The Made of KC Food Hall was closed for a couple of weeks due to an equipment malfunction. Equipment repairs have now been made and we will be reopening this early next week following final inspections,” Donegan told The Star.

Vantage Airport Group is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. KCI restaurants include chains, such as Dunkin’ Donuts, and other local fare, such as Brookside Local and Brown & Loe. The airport’s one-year anniversary is Feb. 28.

A map of eateries inside the terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The Made in Kansas City Food Hall is in Concourse A North. Kansas City Aviation Department