Why We Like Fjord1 ASA’s (OB:FJORD) 15% Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Fjord1 ASA (OB:FJORD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Fjord1:

0.15 = øre708m ÷ (øre6.0b – øre1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Fjord1 has an ROCE of 15%.

Check out our latest analysis for Fjord1

Does Fjord1 Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Fjord1’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 5.7% average in the Shipping industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Fjord1 compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Fjord1 currently has an ROCE of 15%, compared to its ROCE of 7.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

OB:FJORD Last Perf February 10th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Fjord1’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Fjord1 has total liabilities of øre1.1b and total assets of øre6.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Fjord1’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Fjord1 could be worth a closer look. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Fjord1. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.