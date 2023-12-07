Why are flags being flown at half staff today? Attack of Pearl Harbor was Dec. 7, 1941

Flags across America are being flown at half staff and half mast today to honor those who died 82 years ago today during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Dec. 7 in the annual Honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day because of the events that took place in 1941. The Japanese military attacked the United States Naval Base in Hawaii, killing thousands of service members, as well as civilians. Thousands more were injured, and the events led to the United States entering World War II.

Events are planned throughout the United States to remember those who died on this day.

It also promoted the White House to urge all flags to be flown at half staff in remembrance of the day.

What’s the difference between half staff and half mast?

In the United States, flags are flown at half staff when they are at a building. When the flags are on a ship, it’s called half mast.

Both are to show a sign of mourning, and to pay tribute to those who died.

