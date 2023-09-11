Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kentucky? What to know about Patriot Day.

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags of state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Beshear will accompany Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins, alongside representatives of the Ashland Police Department and fire departments, for an 8:30 a.m. memorial at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Ashland to recognize lives lost and the sacrifices of first responders, according to a press release.

“Twenty-two years ago, our country and our lives were forever changed. We lost so many Americans on Sept. 11, including one of my classmates. Now, every year, we come together to remember, to grieve for those lost and to honor the heroism of the brave first responders who went straight toward danger to help as many people as possible,” said Beshear. “But we also unite as Americans to say we will never tolerate terrorism or hate in this great country. Because this day reminds us to be better and to lead with love.”

Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations to attend the ceremony.

