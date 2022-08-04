Why flags are flying at half-staff, half-mast in the US today

President Joe Biden ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff through Aug. 4 to remember the life of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash.

The crash also killed Emma Thomson, a member of Walorski's staff, and Zach Potts, chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party, according to a statement from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, which reported that Walorski's vehicle was traveling on a state route in Elkhart County when a car traveling the opposite direction crossed the center line, colliding head-on with the vehicle.

U.S. flagsDid Betsy Ross make the first one? Why is it nicknamed 'Old Glory'? What to know on Flag Day.

The driver of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, also died in the crash.

Biden said in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were "shocked and saddened" at the news of Walorski's death.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, an Indiana native, said he was "heartbroken" over the loss of a "truly inspiring Indiana leader."

Our prayers are with her husband Dean, her family, and the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who also perished in the crash. We're praying God’s comfort over their families and to all who loved and admired this truly inspiring Indiana leader. God Bless Jackie Walorski. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 3, 2022

"She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed," Pence tweeted.

Flags are shown at half-staff Wednesday morning near at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

What time are flags displayed at half-staff?

Customs call for flags to be shown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset unless the flag can be illuminated overnight.

Holidays where the flag is half-staff around the country

May 15 - Peace Officers Memorial Day (half-staff all day)Last Monday in May - Memorial Day (half-staff until noon)Sept. 11 - Patriot Day (half-staff all day)First Sunday in October - Fallen Fighters Fallen Firefighters (half-staff all day)Dec. 7 - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (half-staff all day)

Story continues

What's the difference between half-mast and half-staff?

According to The Sextant, the Naval History and Heritage Command’s blog, half-mast refers to lowered flags on a ship, while half-staff is a pole in the ground. But the blog continues to say half-mast is used outside the U.S.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Life of Jackie Walorski being honored with flags at half-staff