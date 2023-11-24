Why are the flags flying at half-staff in Wisconsin this Saturday?

Flags will be at half mast in Wisconsin and around the country starting on Saturday, November 25.

Here's what you need to know.

Why are the flags at half staff in Wisconsin Saturday?

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half staff to honor Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19. She was 96.

"Throughout her life as first lady of Georgia and first lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs," Biden said in his proclamation. "She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities. Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism."

How long will the flags be at half-staff?

Flags are ordered to be half staff from Saturday, November 25, through sunset on Wednesday, November 29.

Where do flags fly at half-staff?

The American flag and the Wisconsin state flag fly at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations belonging to the State of Wisconsin.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

"The United States flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning," USA.gov says. "The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff."

Most often, it marks:

The death of a government official, military member, or first responder.

A national tragedy.

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

What's the difference between half-staff and half-mast?

Half-mast refers to flags on boats or ships, and half-staff refers to flags on land.

