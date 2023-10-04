Why flags are flying at half-staff, half-mast in Ohio today

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered United States and Ohio state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died nearly a week ago at the age of 90.

Flags at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio will remain at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A trailblazer for women in politics in California and Washington who spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate, Feinstein was the oldest member of the Senate at the time of her death. She died at her home in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to a statement from her office.

What time are flags displayed at half-staff?

Customs call for flags to be shown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset unless the flag can be illuminated overnight.

Holidays where the flag is half-staff around the country

May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day (half-staff all day)

Last Monday in May: Memorial Day (half-staff until noon)

Sept. 11: Patriot Day (half-staff all day)

First Sunday in October: Fallen Fighters Fallen Firefighters (half-staff all day)

Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (half-staff all day)

What's the difference between half-mast and half-staff?

According to The Sextant, the Naval History and Heritage Command's blog, half-mast refers to lowered flags on a ship, while half-staff is a pole in the ground. But the blog continues to say half-mast is used outside the U.S.

Reporting from USA Today was used in this story.

