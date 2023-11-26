Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered the flags at all state buildings to remain at half-staff to honor the memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died last Sunday.

The proclamation went into effect at sunset on Saturday, Nov. 25.

U.S. President Joe Biden remembered the late first lady as “a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter for the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities.”

In coordination with the Presidential proclamation, the flags will remain at half-staff from Nov. 25-29.

In Arizona, flags were already scheduled to be lowered on Nov. 25 in honor of Sgt. Andrew Southard, of the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces, elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. Southard died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in the Mediterranean Sea on Nov. 10, according to Hobbs' proclamation.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute, the proclamation said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why are flags at half-staff in Arizona?