Why are flags at half staff in Arizona? Here's what to know

Flags across Arizona will remain at half-staff to honor former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor until her internment.

Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff after O'Connor died on Dec. 1.

The Supreme Court announced that O'Connor will be honored in a private funeral service on Dec. 19. The public is invited to pay respects to the late justice on Dec. 18 when her body will lie in repose at the court's Great Hall.

In Arizona, the flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 19.

In a statement about the late justice Hobbs said, “Justice Sandra Day O’Connor put people above all else and created an eternal legacy that will forever be ingrained in the fibers of our state and nation’s history. On behalf of the State of Arizona, I send my deepest sympathies to her family, loved ones & everyone touched by her trailblazing legacy."

