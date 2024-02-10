Why will flags be at half-staff in Florida on Sunday and Monday?

Related video: Flags in Florida were lowered to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Florida on Sunday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 12.

The lowered flags will honor the memory of both the 26-year-old trooper who was killed in the line of duty and a Former Representative.

On Jan. 30, Former Representative Marlene O’Toole, 78, passed away. O’Toole represented House Districts 42 and 33 from 2008 and 2016, dedicating her life to improving education for students.

“O’Toole lived a life of service and always showed her unwavering dedication to the citizens of Florida,” DeSantis said.

On Sunday from sunrise to sunset, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares, the City Hall of Leesburg, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

On Feb. 2, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink died after crashing with a semi-truck during an active pursuit of a felon on the highway. Fink was with FHP for three years and leaves behind his parents and his fianceé.

“He lived a life of service and will be remembered for his passion to make his community a safer place,” DeSantis said.

On Monday from sunrise to sunset, flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Fink at the St. Lucie County Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce, and the City Hall of Port St. Lucie.

