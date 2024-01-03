Why will flags be at half-staff in Georgia on Friday?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be at half-staff at the Georgia Capitol on Friday in honor of a fallen sheriff’s officer.

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Marc McIntyre was killed on Dec. 29 while in the line of duty. He was shot in the head when a man opened fire on him and another deputy during a domestic disturbance call.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Darrell Dix released funeral plans for McIntyre, which will take place on Friday, Jan. 5.

In tribute to McIntyre, Kemp has ordered flags in Spalding County and at the state capitol to be lowered.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, McIntyre was a supervisor and an Army veteran. Following his military service, he came back to Spalding County to serve his community.

“This supervisor was one of those guys who, every time you saw him, would smile. Would call your name from across the parking lot,” Dix told reporters at the scene after the suspect, Todd Harper, was arrested. “He was a deputy who definitely led by example.”

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that donations in McIntyre’s honor are now accepted at any United Bank branch. Anyone interested in donating can write “In memory of Sgt. Marc McIntyre” on the donation at United Bank.

The funeral service for McIntyre will be private, at the request of his family. Before that, there will be a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. A law enforcement processional will begin gathering at 10 a.m. at Atlanta Motor Speedway and will leave at 11:30 a.m.

