Why are flags at half-staff in parts of Ohio today?

Flags in Ohio are to be lowered Tuesday in honor of two men, including a sheriff's deputy, who were killed in a crash this week.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags on public buildings and grounds in Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Officer Tower be flown at half-staff.

The flag-lowering is in honor of Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton and another driver, Michael Gayhart II, who were killed in a crash on Ohio 503 between Gratis and West Alexandria, according to a Preble County Sheriff's Office news release.

Flags are to stay lowered until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state are also allowed to fly flags at half-mast through this period.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Flags in Ohio at half staff Tuesday in honor of crash victims