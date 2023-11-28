Why are flags at half-staff in Tennessee today?

Flags across Tennessee were lowered to half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, ordered flags at the Capitol and all Tennessee office buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 29, as a mark of respect for Carter who died on Nov. 19.

The proclamation went into effect at sunset on Saturday, Nov. 25.

In his proclamation, U.S. President Joe Biden remembered the late first lady of the United States and Georgia as “a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter for the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities.”

Biden will attend Rosalynn Carter's memorial service in Atlanta with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Tuesday at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

How long will the flag be at half-staff?

Flags will be flown until sunset on Nov. 29, the day of Carter's memorial service in Plains, Georgia.

When is Rosalynn Carter's funeral service?

Services began Monday, Nov. 27 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.

The former first lady's funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Plains, Georgia.

Here are all of the events happening.

The 'Steel Magnolia': Plains, Georgia remembers former first lady Rosalynn Carter: The 'Steel Magnolia'

Paying tribute: 'She was an amazing woman': Rosalynn Carter memorials pay tribute to historic first lady

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

According to USA.gov, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning.

The flag can be ordered to fly at half-staff by the president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia.

Here are the events that usually trigger it:

The death of a government official, military member, or first responder

A national tragedy

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance

Where do flags fly at half-staff or half-mast?

Biden's order requires flags be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels in the United States and its territories. Flags at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations will also be flown at half-staff.

Is it half-staff or half-mast?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why are flags at half-staff? Honoring Rosalynn Carter