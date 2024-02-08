Why are flags at half-staff today in Iowa?

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa be lowered to half-staff this week. The lowered flags are to honor Bill Northey, who died on Feb. 5.

Who was Bill Northey?

Northey served as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture from 2007 to 2018 and as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2018 to 2021.

“Bill was a great leader whose work ethic and passion for Iowa agriculture was unmatched." Reynolds said. "Iowans and farmers around the country were fortunate to have such a rock-solid advocate and friend."

How long will Iowa flags be at half-staff?

Reynolds ordered that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Northey’s funeral and internment.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road, in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds' Oman Family Youth Inn, 3000 E. Grand Ave. in Des Moines.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Flags in Iowa are at half-staff in remembrance of Bill Northey