Why are flags at half-staff today? Honoring Rosalynn Carter nationwide

In honor of Rosalynn Carter, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown half-staff starting Saturday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Memorial services for Carter, the former first lady who died Nov. 19 at age 96, will be held Tuesday in Atlanta and Wednesday in her hometown of Plains.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and "upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government," Biden announced earlier this week.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Tuesday to attend the former first lady's memorial service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University. Vice President Kamala Harris and husband second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will attend, too, according to the White House.

Biden described Carter as, "a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities."

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn were married for 77 years. Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care earlier this month.

Jimmy was with Rosalynn when she died, their son James "Chip" Carter III told the Washington Post.

“My Dad told her he loved her and thanked her for all the wonderful things she had done,” he said. “Then he asked us to leave so he could be alone with her.”

The services next week for Rosalynn Carter are for invited guests only, but the public can attend some events and are invited to line motorcade routes to pay respects to the former first lady.

Official times and routes for the motorcade will be released closer to the times of the movements, The Carter Center announced earlier this week. Viewing opportunities include:

Leaving Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus en route to Georgia Southwest University on the morning of Monday, Nov. 27.

Leaving GSW en route to The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 27, midmorning.

Leaving The Carter President Center en route to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University campus on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Leaving Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Leaving a private ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains en route to a family-only interment at the Carter residence around midday on Wednesday, Nov. 29. This will be the final opportunity for the people of Plains and visitors to say farewell to Mrs. Carter.

A form was created by The Carter Center this week to share memories and thoughts of the former first lady who died Sunday, November 19. She was 96. Here's where you can fill out and send an official tribute.

We have heard from people all over the world who have shared beautiful messages in honor of First Lady Rosalynn Carter," The Carter Center posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "We invite you to share your own memory of Mrs. Carter or express your condolences to the Carter family..."

