Why are flags lowered in Hornell? City marks loss of three longtime public servants

Flags were lowered in the City of Hornell Friday to mark the loss of three longtime public servants.

Retired Hornell Police Sergeant Christopher Cunningham, former City Alderman Fred Lehman, and former North Hornell Board member and volunteer firefighter Joseph Dick all died in recent days.

“Our community has suffered tremendous losses in recent days with the passing of three longtime, dedicated public servants,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “My deepest condolences are with their families during this difficult time.”

Cunningham graduated from Hornell in 1970 and spent most of his adult life working for the city. He worked for the Department of Public Works before joining the Hornell Police Department in January 1971 as a patrolman. Cunningham was later an investigator, and promoted to sergeant in 1988. He was Hornell’s senior officer dispatched to New York City to provide security following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Cunningham was also a member of the Association, VFW, AmVets, Elks, American Legion and Moose clubs in Hornell. Former Hornell mayor Shawn Hogan graduated with Cunningham.

“He served his community very well and was very well respected,” said Hogan. “He will be remembered for his service.”

Former City of Hornell 7th Ward Alderman Fred Lehman.

Dick graduated from Hornell in 1969 and was employed by the state Department of Corrections for more than three decades. He was an active member of the community, serving the North Hornell Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years, including a stint as Fire Chief. Dick also served North Hornell residents on the village board, and was a former chairman of the Town of Hornellsville Planning Board.

He was a constant on the Hornell football sideline as a member of the “chain gang” for over 30 years, and was a swimming referee at local meets.

“He was also a founding member of the Maple City Sound Committee,” said Hogan. “He was always willing to serve his community and volunteer whether it was Hornell or North Hornell.”

Sports photos: Hornell boys basketball beats Wayland-Cohocton for 10th win

Lehman served the 7th Ward on the city's Common Council. He also served on the Board of Commissioners for the City of Hornell Housing Authority and as a member of the Planning Board. A full obituary is not yet available.

“He served proudly. He experienced a tragic accident during his life that rendered him a quadriplegic, but he never let it slow him down,” said Hogan. “He was always willing to be of service to his community. It breaks my heart. He was a wonderful individual and someone we all should try to emulate. He didn’t let life get him down. He contributed to his community and was a wonderful man.”

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell lowers flags to mark loss of three public servants