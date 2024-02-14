Why are flags in New Mexico at half-staff?

Feb. 14—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order directing all United States and state flags to be flown at half-staff from Wednesday to sundown Monday in honor of the Las Cruces officer who was fatally stabbed in the line of duty Sunday night.

Officer Jonah Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call in Las Cruces around 5 p.m. when he was stabbed by a 29-year-old man identified as Armando Silva.

An unidentified bystander who witnessed the scene shot Silva and used Hernandez's radio to call for help.

"It is appropriate and proper to acknowledge Officer Hernandez's life and service through a public period of mourning across New Mexico," the governor said in the executive order.

Hernandez left behind his wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.