Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? A biologist explains the science of murmurations

Tom Langen, Professor of Biology, Clarkson University
·4 min read
<span class="caption">Murmurations can have as many as 750,000 birds flying in unison.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/photo/murmuration-of-starlings-royalty-free-image/481428151" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mikedabell/iStock via Getty Images">mikedabell/iStock via Getty Images</a></span>
Murmurations can have as many as 750,000 birds flying in unison. mikedabell/iStock via Getty Images

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why do flocks of birds swoop and swirl together in the sky? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York

A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground. They look like swirling blobs, making teardrops, figure eights, columns and other shapes. A murmuration can move fast – starlings fly up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).

The European or common starling, like many birds, forms groups called flocks when foraging for food or migrating. But a murmuration is different. This special kind of flock is named for the sound of a low murmur it makes from thousands of wingbeats and soft flight calls.

Murmurations form about an hour before sunset in fall, winter and early spring, when the birds are near where they’ll sleep. After maybe 45 minutes of this spectacular aerial display, the birds all at once drop down into their roost for the night.

Why do starlings form murmurations?

Unlike the V formations of migrating geese, murmurations provide no aerodynamic advantage.

Scientists think a murmuration is a visual invitation to attract other starlings to join a group night roost. One theory is that spending the night together keeps the starlings warmer as they share their body heat. It might also reduce the chance an individual bird would be eaten overnight by a predator such as an owl or marten.

This dilution effect might be part of the reason murmurations happen: The more starlings in the flock, the lower the risk to any one bird of being the one that gets snagged by a predator. Predators are more likely to catch the nearest prey, so the swirling of a murmuration could happen as individual birds try to move toward the safer middle of the crowd. Scientists call this the selfish herd effect.

Of course, the more birds in a flock, the more eyes and ears to detect the predator before it’s too late.

And a gigantic mass of whirling, swirling birds can make it hard to focus on a single target. A falcon or hawk can get confused and distracted by tricky wave patterns in the murmuration’s movements. It also must be careful not to collide with the flock and get hurt.

Over 3,000 citizen scientist volunteers reported spotting murmurations in a recent study. A third of them saw a raptor attack the murmuration. That observation suggests that murmurations do form to help protect the birds from predators – but it’s also possible a huge murmuration would be what attracted a hawk, for instance, in the first place.

How do starlings coordinate their behavior?

Murmurations have no leader and follow no plan. Instead, scientists believe movements are coordinated by starlings observing what others around them are doing. Birds in the middle can see through the flock on all sides to its edge and beyond. Somehow they keep track of how the flock is moving as a whole and adjust accordingly.

To learn what’s happening inside murmurations, some researchers film them using many cameras at the same time. Then they use computer programs to track the movements of individual starlings and create 3D models of the flock.

The videos reveal that the birds are not as densely packed as they might appear from the ground; there is room to maneuver. Starlings are closer to their side neighbors than those in front or behind. Starlings on the edge frequently move deeper into the flock.

Mathematicians and computer scientists try to create virtual murmurations using rules that birds might follow in a flock – like moving in the same direction as their neighbor, staying close and not colliding. From these simulations, it seems that each bird must keep track of seven neighbors and adjust based on what they’re doing to keep the murmuration from falling apart in a chaotic mess. And they do all this while flying as fast as they can.

Large schools of fish can appear to behave like murmurations, as do groups of some swarming insects, including honeybees. All these synchronized movements can happen so fast within flocks, herds, swarms and schools that some scientists once thought it required animal ESP!

Biologists, mathematicians, physicists, computer scientists and engineers are all working to figure out how animals carry out these displays. Curiosity drives this research, of course. But it may also have practical applications too, like helping develop autonomous vehicles that can travel in tight formation and work in coordinated groups without colliding.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tom Langen, Clarkson University.

Read more:

Tom Langen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol officials say nearly 2,200 people have died in 24 hours

    Officials of Mariupol, Ukraine, said that nearly 2,200 people have died within the last 24 hours due to Russian attacks on their city, CNN reported. "To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the Mariupol city council said on Sunday, according to CNN, noting that is a sharp increase of the nearly 1,600 figure previously announced. "The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity,...

  • Georgia High School Teacher Fired for Manhandling ‘Belligerent’ Student with a Weapon Gets His Job Back with a Suspension: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Did Anything Wrong’

    A teacher in the Atlanta suburb of East Point was disciplined for restraining a female student after she knocked a phone out of his hand. […]

  • Man faces felony charges for crashing truck into historic Collinsville funeral home

    Police are now providing details of the investigation.

  • Zooey Deschanel's Newest Instagram Post Is Peak 2000's Glamour & We Want to Recreate It For Ourselves

    Zooey Deschanel has shown us 1950s glamour, twee fashion, and now, a peak 2000s photoshoot we want to recreate for ourselves. On March 10, the New Girl star posted an adorable photoshoot onto Instagram with the caption “Check-in: which Zooey are you today?” She also put photo credits in the caption to “Norman Jean Roy […]

  • High-profile scientist says we’ll be able to prevent aging within the next 20 years

    We may be able to prevent aging in humans within the next two decades. At least, that’s what one high-profile scientist working with Altos Labs says. The scientist in question is Juan Carlos Izpisua, a 61-year-old Spanish researcher known for his work in the field. Izpisua is just one high-profile scientist joining Altos Labs, which … The post High-profile scientist says we’ll be able to prevent aging within the next 20 years appeared first on BGR.

  • John Oliver Slams Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill”

    John Oliver didn’t hold back in his criticism of Disney CEO Bob Chapek and his response to LGBTQ-hostile legislation such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight. Oliver began the segment by remarking that it’s been a “bleak few weeks for the LGBTQ community” and then explained the […]

  • Thieves stealing gas from cars

    Thieves stealing gas from cars

  • Factbox-North Korea may be testing its 'monster' new ICBM

    North Korea has begun testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system yet, U.S. and South Korean officials say, and may soon conduct a full ICBM launch for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington say launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 involved the Hwasong-17 ICBM system, though they did not test its full capability or range. North Korea did not disclose which types of rockets were used in those launches, but said they were testing components of a developmental spy satellite system.

  • Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

    Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...

  • FedEx employee arrested on suspicion of stealing package containing 10 guns

    A 30-year-old Hesperia man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a package containing 10 handguns, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

  • Columbus Zoo reaches $400,000 settlement with former CEO Tom Stalf

    The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reached a $400,000 settlement with former president and CEO Tom Stalf on Friday.The news comes nearly a year after he resigned amid a budding financial scandal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Stalf's personal use of zoo assets — totaling at least $432,000 in losses, according to a forensic audit — made up the bulk of misspending that eroded public trust.Stalf agreeing to pay back the money means the zoo can

  • Bruce Arians apparently has had his eye on Baker Mayfield for a while

    If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be. As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns. The remark, which Arians would later contradict by accepting the job in Tampa, [more]

  • Will there be a bidding war for Jimmy Garoppolo?

    It was a long fall on the quarterback carousel from the Russell Wilson stallion to the Carson Wentz hobby horse. With plenty of teams still needing quarterbacks and not nearly enough great ones to go around, Jimmy Garoppolo becomes a very attractive potential option. Possibly attractive enough for a bidding war to emerge for Garoppolo. [more]

  • PFF: Bills’ Stefon Diggs had most yards vs. press coverage past 2 seasons

    PFF: #Bills' Stefon Diggs had most yards vs. press coverage past 2 seasons:

  • Police give warning about gas thieves as oil prices rise

    As the price of gasoline rises, gas thefts are popping up across the country, with reports in states including Oregon, Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Virginia and Washington.

  • Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. response

    Former National Security Adviser and retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third week, including Russia's attack on a military training base near Poland.

  • SXSW 2022: Nicolas Cage on new movie, answering fan's phone call request

    Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in his latest film 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' which premiered at SXSW on March 12. A fan plastered flyers around downtown Austin asking Cage to give him a call, and Cage explains how that phone call went.

  • China's daily cases of symptomatic COVID more than triple

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily figure in two years and more than triple the caseload of the previous day, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources. China's case count is far lower than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible. The surge prompted health authorities to allow the public to buy rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect infections quickly, as some experts said China's earlier strategy based on nucleic acid test - requiring medical workers to take samples - had become harder with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

  • Why the Kansas Jayhawks’ most important development wasn’t lifting the Big 12 trophy

    Kansas won its 12th Big 12 Conference tournament championship. But its most important development? Remy Martin is back.

  • Colts’ 2022 free agency tracker

    Tracking all of the 2022 free agency news surrounding the Colts.