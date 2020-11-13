Why Floor & Decor (FND) Stock is a Compelling Investment Case

Polen Capital Management recently released its Q3 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. During the third quarter of 2020, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio returned 4.57% gross of fees, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 7.17%. You should check out Polen Capital’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the said letter, Polen Capital highlighted a few stocks and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is one of them. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. Year-to-date, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) stock gained 49.5% and on November 12th it had a closing price of $75.96. Here is what Polen Capital said:

"Floor & Decor was our top contributor during the quarter. While the pandemic forced Floor & Decor to temporarily close stores or limit store traffic, customer demand has remained strong and sales growth has subsequently rebounded to pre-crisis levels as its stores fully re-opened. The business has remained flexible and adapted to the current environment. It has pivoted to e-commerce and curbside pickup, more deeply engaged with customers digitally, and proactively worked with its top ‘Pro’ customers to ensure Floor & Decor meets their ongoing needs. Importantly, management has remained focused on all stakeholders throughout this period and we believe has taken many steps to further separate the company from competitors and drive long-term value. "

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) stock increased by about 91% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Floor & Decor's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

