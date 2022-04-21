Why Florida's governor is after the Magic Kingdom

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The political skies are cloudy in the Sunshine State, and it could be the smoke from the culture wars below.

Governor Ron DeSantis is leading a charge, with a general's eagerness for combat and a politician's eye for opportunity.

Florida-based Disney is only the latest target in his crosshairs, and the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill just one of a string of Conservative laws with Tallahassee origins grabbing national headlines.

There's also been the banning of maths textbooks that the state deemed inappropriate for the classroom. That came after a bill - supported by Mr DeSantis - that makes it easier for parents to challenge books and instructional materials they disapprove of. Supporters say it gives parents a great say in their children's education. Opponents say it's simply censorship.

The governor has also weighed in on the battle over Twitter, vowing to take on the company's board of directors over their tussle with Elon Musk. According to Bloomberg, Florida's state pension fund holds roughly a million shares, which may help explain Mr DeSantis's interest.

And to top it off, he recently signed into law a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exemptions for rape or incest.

The flurry of bills aimed at exciting conservative voters boils down to one important date: 5 November, 2024 - the next US presidential election day.

Mr DeSantis has been somewhat coy about his ambitions, claiming in September that "all the speculation about me [having presidential ambitions] is purely manufactured".

Yet is well-placed to become the next Republican nominee, especially if former President Trump chooses not to enter the race. Recent polls suggest he would be the first choice among Republican voters if Mr Trump sits out. And he has star power, raising over $100m in political contributions as of March.

He shares some common traits with Mr Trump: an ability to rouse up passions, to lunge head first into any political battle and to leave a trail of controversy.

Does that mean he has a shot at the happy ending in the White House? To quote Mary Poppins - a Disney property - "Everything is possible. Even the impossible"