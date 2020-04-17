Why FLSmidth & Co. A/S (CPH:FLS) Could Be Worth Watching

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (CPH:FLS), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Denmark, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the CPSE, rising to highs of ø268 and falling to the lows of ø136. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FLSmidth's current trading price of ø149 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FLSmidth’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for FLSmidth

What is FLSmidth worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.32x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.72x, which means if you buy FLSmidth today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that FLSmidth should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since FLSmidth’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from FLSmidth?

CPSE:FLS Past and Future Earnings April 17th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. FLSmidth’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FLS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FLS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on FLSmidth. You can find everything you need to know about FLSmidth in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in FLSmidth, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.