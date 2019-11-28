Why FNM S.p.A.’s (BIT:FNM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at FNM S.p.A. (BIT:FNM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FNM:

0.041 = €25m ÷ (€1.0b - €393m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, FNM has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Is FNM's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, FNM's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.5% average reported by the Transportation industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how FNM compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.9% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how FNM's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:FNM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is FNM? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How FNM's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

FNM has total liabilities of €393m and total assets of €1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. FNM has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

What We Can Learn From FNM's ROCE

