Why We Like Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited’s (NSE:FOCUS) 45% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (NSE:FOCUS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Focus Lighting and Fixtures:

0.45 = ₹99m ÷ (₹405m – ₹187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Focus Lighting and Fixtures has an ROCE of 45%.

Does Focus Lighting and Fixtures Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Electrical industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s ROCE appears to be 45%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 31%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Focus Lighting and Fixtures has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures has total liabilities of ₹187m and total assets of ₹405m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 46% of its total assets. Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Focus Lighting and Fixtures’s ROCE