Why is fog so common in the fall?
Our meteorologists say it's all a result of the longer nights when the warmer ground and water interact with the cooler air, causing water droplets to form close to the ground.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
Two weeks after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, Idaho experienced another shake.
About six people described hearing a boom during the fireball sighting — one person said it was so bright, it charged his solar lights.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high elevation areas.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed at least nine people as it slammed coastal areas of Oman and Iran Sunday, the BBC reports.Of note: Shaheen is the first tropical cyclone to ever hit Oman's far north, as it triggered flash flooding and heavy rains — with some areas of the desert climate seeing over a year's worth of rain in one day, Yale Climate Connections notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Shaheen weakened to
In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper.
Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.
A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the crater collapsed the previous night causing spectacular explosions, but authorities ruled out further evacuations. Despite the heightened activity, the lava appeared to be following a similar trajectory to previous flows and avoiding areas that have so far been spared, Canary Islands' regional president Angel Victor Torres said.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said a broken pipeline connected to an offshore oil platform called Elly caused the spill.
Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach
Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states. Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths. The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.
Firefighters are working to protect homes and giant sequoia groves from two wildfires burning in the southern Sierra.
The 13-mile slick between Newport Beach and Huntington Beach is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak.
Wildfires have become an increasingly regular occurrence across the world, from Greece and Turkey to Australia and California. There are various causes of these fires, from stray cigarettes and unextinguished campfires to lightning strikes and, as is especially prevalent in California, damaged power lines. The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 after a tree fell on Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, grew to become the single largest fire in California history.
These ripples are in what the UGS calls a lava lake in Hawaii's kilauea volcano.
As regional temperatures soar near 100 degrees, officials have closed off a large swath of Southern California’s famous beaches, as an oil spill slowly leaks into surrounding waters and some land. A pipeline leak is believed to be the cause of an oil spill, The Los Angeles Times reported. The leak was first noticed on Saturday, […]
A broken pipeline has led to an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil leaked into ocean waters near Orange County, California.
Hurricane Sam is beginning to weaken as it takes a path over the North Atlantic and will stay away from Newfoundland at a safe distance, but the edges of the storm will be close enough to bring dangerous swells and breezy winds to parts of the island.