Why Food Empire Holdings Limited’s (SGX:F03) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Food Empire Holdings:

0.15 = US$29m ÷ (US$257m – US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Food Empire Holdings has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Food Empire Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Food Empire Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.6% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Food Empire Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Food Empire Holdings’s ROCE appears to be 15%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 11%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Food Empire Holdings.

How Food Empire Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Food Empire Holdings has total liabilities of US$67m and total assets of US$257m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Food Empire Holdings’s ROCE

With that in mind, Food Empire Holdings’s ROCE appears pretty good. But note: Food Empire Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).