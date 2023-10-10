Why is football silent on the Israel terror attacks?

Football seldom needs persuading to show compassion in the face of unspeakable tragedy. In the past month alone, each Premier League ground has observed a minute’s silence to honour victims of both the Morocco earthquake and the flooding in Libya. And yet when 260 young people were killed in Israel last Saturday, at a music festival billed as a “journey of unity and love”, the calamity passed without comment by the national game. Not a gesture, not an armband, not a word.

It is a mystifying omission. For this is a story defined, in the starkest terms, as the slaughter of innocents, as a senseless hatred perpetrated against those coming together in peace. It should, if recent history is any gauge, be a cue for football to reveal the best of itself. After the Bataclan massacre in 2015, when 90 were killed by Islamist terrorists at a Paris nightclub, La Marseillaise was played at every Premier League stadium the following weekend. And after a suicide bombing claimed 22 lives at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, both City and United wore shirts displaying the city’s worker bee emblem, while donating to the “We Love Manchester” emergency fund.

But so far, the game’s response to an unprecedented atrocity by Hamas is distinguished only by its inertia. There is still no sign of what, if anything, the Football Association – preoccupied with Euro 2028 talks in Switzerland – will do to reflect events in Israel ahead of England’s friendly against Australia on Friday. Precedents exist for lighting up the Wembley Arch as an expression of solidarity. Last year it turned blue and yellow in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nine months later, amid an almighty row over “One Love” armbands at the Qatar World Cup, it shone every colour of the rainbow to signal sympathy with the LGBT community.

The FA gave the green light to the iconic Wembley arch being lit up

The second of those statements strayed uncomfortably close to the cosmetic projection of virtue. How better to protest against the repressive laws of a Middle Eastern autocracy than through an illuminations show in north London? These are actions that can only acquire resonance in the appropriate context. For a more stirring example, look at the spectacle last Sunday of the Brandenburg Gate gleaming against Berlin’s night sky in the blue and white of Israel.

Where do you even start with such an image? Beamed on to the very monument once festooned with the flag of Nazi Germany was the Star of David: an act small in size, but vast in significance given the horrors unleashed in Israel, where more Jews were killed last Saturday than on any single day since the Holocaust. Against this backdrop, it is surely not too much to ask for football to communicate its own feelings of fellowship.

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag as a show of solidarity - Getty Images/Fabian Sommer

After all, the game’s governing bodies were only too happy to throw themselves into the fray at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Within a month of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, every Premier League side was taking the knee. During the first round of games after the Covid-enforced suspension, players’ names were even replaced with the words Black Lives Matter. Over three years on, the England team are still kneeling. So why, for one week, at a moment of profound distress for Jewish people across the country and around the world, can football not do something for Israel?

On a practical level, the authorities have been caught on the hop. The speed with which events unfolded on the Israel-Gaza border meant there was almost no time for the Premier League to make logistical arrangements for minutes’ silences at Saturday’s games. But what about Sunday’s? By the time Arsenal kicked off against Manchester City, news of the barbarity at the Supernova festival was over 24 hours old. Fans at the Emirates could have been forgiven for asking why, when they had stood in silence three weeks earlier for the dead in Marrakech and along the Libyan coast, there was not even an acknowledgement of the bloodshed in Israel.

Naturally, anxieties persist over how any mandated silences would be received. Football’s record on anti-Semitism is abysmal. Tottenham fans are still subject to taunts from some London rivals that defy credulity in a civilised world. But plain old inaction, at this of all moments, does not seem a viable course. The facade of 10 Downing Street glows with the Israeli flag. All government buildings have been ordered to follow suit. What, pray, is football waiting for?

The impression is that administrators take one glance at the Israel-Hamas war and run a mile from becoming involved. When Wesley Fofana and Hamza Choudhury posed with a Palestinian flag after Leicester’s FA Cup win in 2021, both players somehow escaped sanction, despite Pep Guardiola being fined £20,000 for wearing a pro-Catalan yellow ribbon. But on this occasion, the subject cannot be passed off as too sensitive to touch. To offer support to Israel would not be to dabble in ideology but to assert a common humanity, especially for a game otherwise tripping over its toes to do the right thing. How much longer can football stay passively on the sidelines? It is a position not just bewildering, but increasingly difficult to defend.

