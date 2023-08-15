Why would a football team practice in the rain instead of going indoors?
The Cincinnati Bengals practiced outside in the rain on Monday, instead of going inside their new practice bubble.
The Cincinnati Bengals practiced outside in the rain on Monday, instead of going inside their new practice bubble.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
Legendary Bengals cornerback Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
“It’s a roller coaster of emotions.”
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
Cincinnati's franchise QB is next in line for a huge payday. There are challenges that might come with it.
Telegram launched its Stories feature to everyone today, following its availability to Premium users starting last month. Like Facebook Messenger’s Stories, they appear as expandable bubbles above your conversation. However, Telegram’s take is more customizable, providing more granular control of who sees uploaded posts and for how long. “Now when you meet people on Telegram, you’ll see exciting snapshots of their life — not just a few profile photos,” the company wrote in a blog post today.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-2010 season.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for Australia's Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the Oracle of Omaha about the US housing market.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.
UBS will pay $1.44 billion in penalties to settle allegations brought by the Department of Justice that the company defrauded investors in connection with the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
Chelsea reportedly broke the British transfer fee record for the second time in six months.
Telegram is officially rolling out Stories to all users, the company announced on Monday. Today's announcement comes as Telegram is celebrating its 10th birthday. One major factor that sets Telegram's new feature apart from Stories on other platforms is the fact that users have the option to edit them after posting.
SecureWorks said Monday it will let go of 15% of its workforce, the cybersecurity company's second round of layoffs this year. In a regulatory filing, SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs, mostly related to employee termination benefits and real-estate costs. SecureWorks chief executive Wendy Thomas cited the need to "simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth" in an all-hands company email to employees justifying the cuts.
Ford shared on Monday that it's heading deeper into the software game by making its hands-free driving hardware — BlueCruise — standard in many of its future vehicles. In other words, the Detroit automaker's Tesla-ification continues. Excluding the Mustang Mach-E, Ford had previously only given folks the option to buy the hands-off driving feature ahead of time, with the purchase of a new vehicle.
Snap up a set of zero-gravity chairs for over 50% off, a vintage-style bed at over $200 off and a portable AC unit from Black+Decker at 40% discount.
Tesla (TSLA) stock slipped on Monday as the automaker once again cut prices in China, signaling demand erosion for its EVs on the mainland.