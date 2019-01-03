Why Ford's U.S. Sales Fell in 2018 -- and Why They Might Rise in 2019

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that its U.S. sales dropped 8.8% in December, adding to concerns that the U.S. new-vehicle market may be slowing after years of robust sales. For the full year, Ford's U.S. sales were down 3.5%.

Here's a look at what was working for Ford as 2018 drew to a close, what wasn't, and how things might shape up for the Blue Oval in its home market in 2019.

A rancher is shown unloading a hay bale from a blue 2019 Ford F-350 XLT, a heavy-duty full-size pickup. Cattle are visible in the background. More

Ford's U.S. sales were down in 2018, but average transaction prices -- and sales of the all-important F-Series pickups -- were up. That bodes well for earnings. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

What worked for Ford in 2018 -- and what didn't

While overall sales were down, Ford still had quite a few things to brag about in its year-end sales presentation.

U.S. sales of Ford's F-Series pickups, its most important driver of profits, were up 1.4% in 2018 to 909,330 trucks sold. Better yet, F-Series transaction prices hit an all-time high as buyers continued to choose well-optioned models. And yes, the F-Series continued its streak as America's best-selling trucks, something that has been true for the last 42 years.

Ford's biggest SUVs had a great year, following the introduction of all-new (and much-improved) versions late in 2017. Sales of the Lincoln Navigator rose 69.5% to 17,839 sold, with average transaction prices far higher than the model it replaced. Sales of its sibling, the Ford Expedition, rose 5.4% to 54,661. But that doesn't capture the full story: Fleet sales of the Expedition were down, while (higher-profit) retail sales rose 35.4% from the year prior.

The most recent addition to Ford's U.S. lineup, the small EcoSport SUV, sold 54,348 units in its first year -- enough to push Ford's total U.S. SUV sales to an all-time record.

Because trucks and SUVs tend to sell at higher prices (with better margins) than sedans, the strong results for Ford's truck models helped push Ford's overall average transaction price to $38,400 in December, up $1,600 from a year ago and about $4,400 above the industry average.

A 2019 Lincoln Navigator, a full-size truck-based luxury SUV. More

The all-new-for-2018 Lincoln Navigator is a hit: Sales and average transaction prices surged in 2018. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

But there were signs of trouble as well.

Ford's sedan sales were hit very hard in 2018. Sales of Ford's cars as a group were down 17.7% in 2018, with all models down year over year except the ultra-expensive GT sports car (126 sold in 2018, versus 89 in 2017) and the now-discontinued (and heavily discounted) subcompact Fiesta.

Ford's product-overhaul strategy includes a renewed emphasis on performance vehicles, which the company has identified as a strength. But sales of its high-performance mainstay, the iconic Ford Mustang, fell 7.4% in 2018. (Meanwhile, sales of a key Mustang rival, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Dodge Challenger, rose 3% to an all-time high last year.)

As part of an ongoing effort to boost profit margins, Ford has been working to revamp the Lincoln luxury brand for several years now. Results in China have been pretty good, but the U.S. market was less receptive in 2018. Lincoln's U.S. sales fell 6.8% last year, with sales of all models except the Navigator down versus 2017.

A dark-blue 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350, a high-performance coupe, on a racetrack. More

Performance vehicles still sell (and are still quite profitable), but the current Ford Mustang may be running out of sales steam. U.S. sales fell 7.4% last year. An all-new Mustang is probably about 2 years away. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Can Ford turn things around in 2019?

To a large extent, Ford is at the mercy of the overall U.S. market: If consumer confidence drops, sales of new vehicles will fall. Sooner or later, that will happen, and it's likely that we're much closer to the end of the current economic expansion than we are to the beginning.