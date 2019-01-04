Why Ford Is Cheap -- and Why It's a Bear Market Buy

Most auto stocks had a rough year in 2018, but Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) year was rougher than most. The Blue Oval's shares ended the year down almost 39% as investors grew worried about Ford's operations around the world.

What isn't so easy to see is that Ford is doing the right things to address its problems. I think it's an intriguing buy at current prices, even though the improvements may take some time to show up on the bottom line. Read on to learn why.

F Chart More

F data by YCharts. Chart shows the performance of Ford's stock in 2018.

Why Ford's stock is cheap

There are a few reasons why the stock has fallen so dramatically. Most relate to concerns about Ford's bottom line: Investors look for profit growth, but Ford's profits have been shrinking.

Revenue rose year over year in 2015, 2016, and 2017, but margins haven't kept pace because Ford's costs have increased along with its sales. That's a problem of "fitness," to use CEO Jim Hackett's term, and it's a problem that he and Ford's senior team are working to resolve by improving manufacturing efficiency and focusing on higher-margin products.

More recently, concerns about some of its regional operations have risen. Ford is working to address all of those concerns, but it has warned that improvements will take time to be visible.

China

The world's largest new-car market was an important growth story for Ford just a few years ago. But its business in China has taken a tough turn: Sales were down 34% in 2018 through November. (Full-year figures for China and Europe won't be out until later this month.)

Why the decline? Simply put, Ford's product "cadence," the frequency at which it introduces new models, fell behind that of rivals. That's a disadvantage anywhere, but it's a big problem in China's super-fast-paced market. A convoluted dealer network and management that weren't closely attuned to local trends didn't help.

Ford has hired a new leader for its China operation, streamlined its dealer operations, and begun work on a slew of new models. That should help right the ship, but it could take a few years to really turn things around -- more if China's new-car market stumbles for an extended period.

Europe

Ford's biggest sellers in the Old World are its small Fiesta and compact Focus sedans. The Fiesta was all-new last year, the Focus all-new this year, and both have sold well in 2018: Through November, European sales of the Fiesta and Focus were up 30.2% and 9.5%, respectively, in 2018.

A teal green 2018 Ford Fiesta hatchback with European license plates, parked outside a French bakery. More