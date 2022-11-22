Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

Let's talk about the popular Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ford Motor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ford Motor Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.22x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8x, which means if you buy Ford Motor today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Ford Motor should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ford Motor’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ford Motor?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Ford Motor. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? F seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on F, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on F for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on F should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ford Motor you should be mindful of and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

If you are no longer interested in Ford Motor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

