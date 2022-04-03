Why Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$22.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$16.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forestar Group's current trading price of US$17.97 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forestar Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Forestar Group?

Good news, investors! Forestar Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Forestar Group’s ratio of 6.94x is below its peer average of 14.78x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Real Estate industry. However, given that Forestar Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Forestar Group look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Forestar Group's earnings are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FOR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FOR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Forestar Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Forestar Group (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Forestar Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

