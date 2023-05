Associated Press

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were regularly among the NHL's top scorers when they first started playing together in Dallas a decade ago. Now 30-something forwards, captain Benn and six-time All-Star Seguin are far removed from skating together on the top line, or even leading the Stars in scoring while having the two biggest contracts on the roster. “You’ve seen the effect of it with the season we’ve had, directly on our standings, directly on our scoring, directly on the consistency of their seasons,” first-year Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday.