Why We Like Forterra plc’s (LON:FORT) 30% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Forterra plc (LON:FORT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Forterra:

0.30 = UK£67m ÷ (UK£334m - UK£108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Forterra has an ROCE of 30%.

Is Forterra's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Forterra's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 15% average in the Basic Materials industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Forterra's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

In our analysis, Forterra's ROCE appears to be 30%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 18%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Forterra's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:FORT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Forterra.

Do Forterra's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Forterra has total assets of UK£334m and current liabilities of UK£108m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Forterra's ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Forterra's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.