Here’s why Fortum Oyj’s (HEL:FORTUM) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fortum Oyj:

0.049 = €1.0b ÷ (€23b - €1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Fortum Oyj has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Is Fortum Oyj's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Fortum Oyj's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electric Utilities industry average of 7.2%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Fortum Oyj's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Fortum Oyj currently has an ROCE of 4.9%, compared to its ROCE of 3.6% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Fortum Oyj's past growth compares to other companies.

HLSE:FORTUM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Fortum Oyj's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Fortum Oyj has total liabilities of €1.8b and total assets of €23b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.7% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Fortum Oyj's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.