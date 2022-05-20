Why founders should start talking now to bankers and potential buyers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connie Loizos
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Holder
    Eric Holder
    American lawyer and politician

Founders have gotten the memo that the ground is shifting under their feet right now. What to do about it is the question. Already, teams are making plans to scale back their spending to preserve capital. They're making painful staff cuts toward that same end -- or else instituting hiring freezes.

But they should also be thinking a lot harder about building relationships with bankers and the larger companies that might conceivably be interested in acquiring their startup, says two attorneys who work on both the 'buy' and 'sell' side of transactions, with both large companies and venture-backed outfits, and who both have more than 20 years of experience.

Indeed, to better understand some of the options founders may have, we talked earlier today with Denny Kwon and Scott Anthony, both of whom represent the white shoe law firm Covington & Burling (where former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is also an attorney). They answered a range of questions that we thought startups might be wondering about right now. Our chat has been edited lightly for length.

TC: How much has the world changed in the last few weeks?

DK: There is certainly a feeling of more pressure on sellers to get deals done as quickly as possible in light of the fact that there’s a lot of market volatility right now and they don’t know how buyers may be reacting to a significant decline in their stock price. Smaller companies are also facing the prospect of a slightly more challenging fundraising market, so alternatives for them are narrowing.

TC: Given that public shares are so volatile right now, are acquirers more or less inclined to offer equity as a component of a deal?

DK: It's much more challenging to price deals with a significant stock component in this market. With any volatility, you don’t get a clear sense of the inherent value of a share, so all-cash deals are much more favorable to targets.

TC: Are targets in a position right now to make demands? How much leverage does a startup with dwindling options really have?

DK: Whenever we see volatile markets, where valuations were incredibly high [and are] being reset, it always takes time for sellers expectations to reset as well, so although they may be a temporary [lull in activity] because of the market, if there’s a 'normalization' that’s to come, we’ll probably see M&A activity, especially where valuation expectations are reduced on both the buyer's and the seller's side.

My sense [right now] is that buyers may view the market correction as being potentially opportunistic but sellers may not have the same expectations because they may hope for a rebound in the near future. Once seller expectations come down and they continue to hear from VCs that funding may not be as available as it was 6 to 12 months ago, they’ll be even harder pressed to turn away acquisition offers that come in.

TC: Are you seeing deals being yanked as buyers look to reprice earlier agreements to their benefit?

DK: The pending deals I’m working on are continuing apace.

TC: We're all hearing -- and reading -- about very steep valuation drops already. Do you have any sense of how much value your clients have lost in recent weeks or whether certain sectors are getting hit harder than others?

SA:There's valuation pressure, but it's hard to gauge [the degree]. Certainly, we have companies that were racing to close valuations [before Russia invaded Ukraine] and [that period since] has changed everyone’s expectations. I think there's concern on the company side that investors are sitting out and that’s driving valuations down.

Companies with revenues and good prospects will weather any downturn better -- they always have. Sector wise, it will depend, but the whole stablecoin [debacle] hasn’t helped the crypto stuff.

TC: How big a concern are antitrust regulators to your bigger clients?

DK: It's top of mind for all practitioners, but there's a dichotomy in that some transactions are reportable and others are not. For those that are reportable -- the threshold is approximately $100 million -- we’re spending an incredible amount of time analyzing the potential for regulatory issues.

TC: How long does an M&A process take, and at what point do both sides agree on a price?

DK: From that initial approach from an acquirer, the time period can vary from a few weeks if there is alignment right away, up to several months if the target company wants to see if there is other interest. A lot depends on how compelling that first offer may appear. Once you get to a handshake on a valuation, it’s usually a six- to eight-week process to get a signed definitive agreement.

SA: If the [startup] is the one that is making the decision to find a buyer, then the process – maybe they hire bankers, maybe they use board members’ connections to reach out to strategics – the process and timing can be very different depending on how quickly they need the money and how quickly they can get potential buyers interested . . . and the size of the company, but buyers are still going to run their diligence process.

TC: Let's assume M&A will be a more significant factor, given the cooling funding environment. If you were to advise a startup on the pros and cons about proceeding, what points would you make?

DK: Many companies at an inflection point that need to raise money to fund their growth or expansion are going to have a difficult decision to make, which is to either raise a new round where the valuation may not meet their expectations or [where they see a lot of dilution], or an M&A exit, where they see proceeds now but lose out on [potential] upside.

TC: Should startups that are open to selling be reaching out to anyone, or should they wait to see who approaches them? Some might worry their startup's value will drop as soon as they indicate a willingness to sell.

DK: I'd be advising startups to talk to bankers and keep relationships up with people at the larger companies they know simply because we may be in for a longer-term correction, where funding becomes even more challenging than it has been over the last couple of months.

SA: Having relationships with the bankers is prudent so if you have to check the market, you have those relationships already. Also, keeping in contact with customers and bigger strategic partners that would be natural buyers for the company could short-circuit any kind of sale process later.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Even Amazon can't quite figure out what Astro is for

    Amazon's cute little Astro robot has been scurrying its way around my apartment for the past few weeks. As part of Amazon's Day 1 Editions program, the robot is a $1,000 invitation-only program with limited numbers of robots available, as the company is trying to get them into consumers' hands with a question: How would you use this?

  • 50 gifts for dads perfect for Father's Day 2022

    These are the best gifts for Father's Day 2022 including AirPods, Kindle Paperwhite, Sony headphones, Oculus Quest 2, Yeti, and the Gravity blanket.

  • Coinbase’s lost momentum

    To get this newsletter in your inbox every Thursday, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. It's been a period of unprecedented boom for crypto startups, but life has been looking a bit less pleasant for Coinbase since Bitcoin and the public markets hit their frothy peak in November of last year. Coinbase is currently trading below $65 per share after a more than 80% decline from its November all-time high.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

    The temporary shutdown is due to an issue with a supplier's component part, the company said.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock-Split Stocks Right Now

    There's arguably no stock on the market that would attract more new investors if it weren't priced so highly than Berkshire Hathaway Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) shares. Investors already have a much less expensive way to buy the company led by Warren Buffett through Berkshire Hathaway Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) shares. Here are Buffett's favorite stock-split stocks right now.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • I-bonds offer mouthwatering yields — but there are some arbitrage opportunities available to investors as well

    Unlike traditional bonds, which have been absolutely pummeled this year, Series I savings bonds are far safer—because you’re guaranteed to keep up with inflation and there’s no interest rate risk, meaning they don’t lose value as interest rates rise. If you bought I-bonds in April, you were able to lock in the previous 7.1% interest rate for the next six months. The strategies exploit the large difference in interest rate between I-bonds and other investments.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    This fall is despite many of these companies making monumental business gains over the past couple of years. Three no-brainer stocks I'm buying right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Each stock has a unique set of circumstances that got them to this point, but none of the circumstances will impede the businesses from growing over the next five years.

  • CEOs bragged for months about how they could charge higher prices. Customers are now pushing back.

    Recent earnings calls from Walmart and Target suggest some US companies may have overdone it with raising prices, pushing shoppers to their limits.