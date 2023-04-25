Why Fox News fired Tucker Carlson, the most-watched cable news host
Fox News announced it fired Tucker Carlson on Monday, April 24. His show brought more than 3 million viewers each night. CNN fired Don Lemon on the same day.
Vanity Fair Special Correspondent Brian Stelter joins the Yahoo Finance Live show to discuss the decline of Fox shares and the impact the departure of Tucker Carlson will have on the media company. Stelter also shares his thoughts on the firing of Don Lemon from CNN.
In a shock announcement Monday, Fox News Media said that it would be parting ways with Tucker Carlson, the host of its 8 p.m. program Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson’s final show was on Friday. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as […]
A wild day in cable news that saw Fox News unceremoniously jettison Tucker Carlson and CNN similarly defenestrate Don Lemon was, unsurprisingly, picked over on late-night television Monday night. On NBC’s Late Night, host Seth Meyers dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment to Carlson’s ouster, saying, “I don’t think anything could shock me anymore and […]
