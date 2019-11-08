Why freenet AG (ETR:FNTN) Could Be Worth Watching

freenet AG (ETR:FNTN), which is in the wireless telecom business, and is based in Germany, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at freenet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is freenet worth?

Great news for investors – freenet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €33.38, but it is currently trading at €20.97 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, freenet’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will freenet generate?

XTRA:FNTN Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of freenet, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although FNTN is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FNTN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FNTN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on freenet. You can find everything you need to know about freenet in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in freenet, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

