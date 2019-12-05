Why the French Have Gone on Strike Again

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- France went on strike Thursday with transportation disrupted, some roads blocked and many schools closed. But the reason for the protests isn’t really there yet: Though President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reform the country’s pension system, he hasn’t presented a specific bill describing how this will be done.

That the French are protesting against a plan that has yet to be finalized shows Macron was right to some extent in 2017, when he called France “not a reformable country” and last year, when he referred to the French as “Gauls who are resistant to change.” But there’s a more generous explanation, too: As is often the case with Macron, he has teased ambitious changes without properly explaining how they would impact those affected by them. The strikes are as much about Macron’s haste and perceived distance from people’s everyday struggles, as they are about his generally sensible ideas on changing France’s complex and expensive retirement benefits system.

Today, the system has 42 mandatory, sector-specific pension plans, of which the average worker has contributed to three. One-third of workers are entitled to payouts from more than four of them. They often have trouble working out how much they’re owed.

Just as it's hard for workers to understand the system, it’s difficult for the government to keep track of its financial sustainability — and it's on the hook for covering deficits. It pays out 5.5 billion euros a year ($6.1 billion) to cover the shortfalls in just three schemes — those of the state railway company SNCF, the Paris metro operator RATP and state utility companies.

This year’s Mercer Global Pension Index rates France’s pension system on the same level as those of the U.K. and the U.S., but lower than those of the Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Germany or Canada, saying it “has some good features but also has major risks and/or shortcomings that should be addressed” to make it sustainable.

One of Macron's election promises was to replace this jumble of schemes with a universal points system. It’s a popular idea: According to a recent poll, 64% of the French support it, and that goes up to 80% among Macron voters; there’s no majority for the proposals only among the backers of far right leader Marine Le Pen.

A year ago, the government's High Commission for Pension Reform presented some guidelines for the proposed changes. All public and private sector workers would use their pension contributions to buy pension points, whose number will determine the eventual pension. Extra points would be allocated for children, arduous and hazardous work and other special cases. There would be a transition period: People born before 1963 won’t be affected.

But lots of key parameters are still up for discussion. For example, the commission has proposed paying full pensions starting from the age of 64 and applying a discount if a worker wants to retire at 62, the current retirement age for most French people. The rules for indexing the value of a point are also still unclear; it’s proposed that pensions increase in line with nationwide salary growth, but some kind of role for “social partners” — employers and unions — also is envisaged.

Under a universal plan, France’s powerful labor unions would have much less negotiating power than today. That irks the more left-wing ones, which, not coincidentally, represent most public sector workers. They are the ones who are leading the strike that began on Thursday.

Macron, of course, has faced down the unions before, when he reformed France’s convoluted labor code to create easier ways to hire and fire workers and make low-wage jobs more attractive than receiving unemployment benefits. The measures have largely paid off, contributing to lower unemployment and fewer short-term contracts. This time around, however, Macron faces powerful resistance even before it’s clear exactly what he’s about to do. The turnout on Thursday, and how long the strike lasts, will determine whether he’s forced to deal with the ghosts of 1995, when mass protests forced then Prime Minister Alain Juppe to abandon pension reform plans.