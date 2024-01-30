Why is this Fresno In-N-Out Burger restaurant closed? And when will it reopen?

The In-N-Out Burger on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno, known for drive-thru lines that back up into the busy street, is closed temporarily while the restaurant works to fix the problem.

The popular California fast-food restaurant is expected to be closed for eight weeks, according to the Irvine-based company. That puts its reopening likely in mid-March.

Several In-N-Out Burger drive-thru lines in Fresno and Clovis are notorious for backing up and disrupting traffic.

The West Shaw location was ranked one of the most problematic drive-thrus in town in a Fresno Bee reader poll in 2021.

This location tends to get lines at mealtimes that spill out onto the street. The right lane of Shaw often comes to a standstill — sometimes blocking access to a nearby store — while traffic whizzes by at 40 mph in the other lanes.

The restaurant already uses employees on foot taking orders with tablets, but the line still backs up.

In-N-Out did not go into details about the work it plans to do, but several permits filed with the City of Fresno said it will increase the length of the drive-thru lane on the property.

It will also add 37 parking spaces, bringing the total to 91.

New lighting, new landscaping and irrigation, a new dumpster enclosure, and a storm water pond will also be added.

The restaurant itself is not being remodeled.